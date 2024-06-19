Earthquake Strikes Nosratabad in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province

Shafaq News/ An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the city of Nosratabad in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on Wednesday.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran reported that the earthquake struck was recorded at 02:55 local time at a depth of 10 kilometers underground,

Following the 4.5-magnitude earthquake, two aftershocks measuring 2.6 and 2.8 were reported. So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

On Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 5.0 struck the city of Kashmar in Iran's Khorasan Razavi province, resulting in the death of four people and injuring over 120 others, according to local authorities.

Mehr News Agency, citing local officials, reported that the earthquake occurred at 1:24 a.m. local time. The local authorities informed national television that a search and rescue team was dispatched to the affected area immediately after the quake struck.

Among the 120 injured, 35 were transported to the hospital for treatment, the officials said. The earthquake caused significant damage to many buildings in the region.

Kashmar Governor Hojjatollah Shariatmadari stated that two of the victims died while attempting to flee the earthquake, and the other two were trapped under the rubble.