EU to hold emergency summit on Ukraine

Shafaq News/ The European Union (EU) will hold an emergency summit next month to discuss the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and broader European security concerns, European Council President António Costa announced on Sunday.

Costa declared on X his decision to convene an emergency meeting of the European Council on March 6, noting that EU leaders are committed to enhancing European defense and ensuring Ukraine's long-term security.

I have decided to convene a special European Council on 6 March. We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security. In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level: strengthening European Defence… — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 23, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron previously hosted an emergency summit on February 18, without any official announcements.

The summits took place against the backdrop of US-Russia negotiations in Riyadh, where both sides discussed the Ukraine settlement and other issues without the involvement of Ukraine or any European nations.