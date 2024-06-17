EU forms committee to combat corruption in Ukraine aid distribution

Shafaq News / The European Union has established a committee to combat corruption and the misuse of Western aid provided to Kyiv, particularly funds from the €50 billion aid package allocated to Ukraine through 2027.

A decision from the European Council stated, "The Monitoring Committee will combat the illegal use of funding provided by the European Union under the EU aid program for Ukraine, including fighting fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest, and other crimes."

According to the decision, the main group of this European oversight committee will operate out of Brussels, with a separate unit established in Kyiv to facilitate its efforts.

The decision emphasized that this body will not operate independently but will be accountable to the European Commission, which holds full authority over the distribution of economic aid to Kyiv.

Earlier, Artyom Sytnyk, the Deputy Head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, resigned from his position, citing his disagreement with the loss of independence for anti-corruption agencies.