EU agrees sanctions on Putin, foreign minister Lavrov

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-25T19:43:15+0000

Shafaq News/ With a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, countries around the world looked to heap more financial punishment on Moscow, including the European Union’s approval of an asset freeze on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The EU’s unanimous decision, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe. This move against Putin and his top diplomat Sergei Lavrov came as envoys of the EU's 27 member states thrashed out the details of a new wave of measures - the second - which was backed by the leaders at an emergency summit on Thursday night. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the move would be “a unique step in history toward a nuclear power, a country that has a permanent seat on the Security Council, but also shows … how united we are.” It was unclear what the practical impact on the two men was and how vital their assets in the EU were. “I can assure you that if you got major assets and all of a sudden you can’t get hold of them, it will cost you,” said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. He did not provide details. Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Europe to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow, accusing western allies of politicking as Moscow's forces advanced on Kyiv. Source: Agencies

