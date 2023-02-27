EMSC revises magnitude of eastern Turkey quake to 5.2 from 5.5

Shafaq News / The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revised the magnitude of an earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Monday to 5.2 after earlier estimating it at 5.5, Reuters reported.

The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.10 miles), said EMSC, which had earlier estimated the depth at 10 km.

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening, a Turkish minister said on Saturday.