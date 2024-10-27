Tel Aviv ramming incident leaves over 5 dead, dozens injured

Shafaq News/ Over five Israeli people were killed and dozens injured, most of them soldiers, in a ramming incident near a bus station north of Tel Aviv, Israeli police reported on Sunday.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth noted, "A large number of the injured remain trapped under a truck there, and they are in critical condition."

Meanwhile, Israel Hayom affirmed, “40-50 people were injured in the ramming incident, with 15 in critical condition and at least 5 confirmed dead.”

The Israeli police also stated they are treating the ramming incident as a “nationalistic attack,” while Israeli media reported that “the perpetrator is Palestinian and has been neutralized, having been shot,” though his fate remains unclear.

Citing police sources, Channel 12 confirmed that “the perpetrator is a young man with a blue Israeli ID,” although no official statement has been issued by the police yet.

Regarding the circumstances, Israeli police pointed out that “the assailant’s truck collided with a bus near a passenger station adjacent to the Glilot base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv,” which was targeted by Hezbollah rockets, Qader 2, days ago.

The attack coincides with the ceremony marking the first anniversary of October 7, in which the Israeli President will participate.

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. Since then, at least 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,500 children, and more than 100,000 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker.