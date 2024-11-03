Document leak from Netanyahu's office: New details on main suspect

Shafaq News/ Recent revelations surrounding a leak of sensitive documents from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office have uncovered new details about the primary suspect, Eli Feldstein, who previously worked under National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to information cleared for publication by an Israeli court, Feldstein, 32, began working in Netanyahu's office a year ago. Feldstein has a background in the Israeli military, where he served in the office of the IDF spokesperson. “Before his tenure with Netanyahu, Feldstein held the position of spokesperson for Ben-Gvir, then serving as National Security Minister.”

On Sunday, Israeli authorities authorized the release of Feldstein's name and confirmed the detention of three additional security personnel in connection with the ongoing investigation.

However, the Prime Minister's Office denied reports circulating in both Israeli and American media, refuting claims that arrests within Netanyahu’s office were related to a security breach connected to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.