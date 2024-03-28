Disorder at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport as Kurds attempt to halt activist deportation

Shafaq News / Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport witnessed a tumultuous scene as a group of Kurds attempted to halt the deportation of a well-known Kurdish activist to Turkiye.

A video circulating on social media showed a violent brawl involving dozens inside the airport, sparking questions and concerns.

According to the Turkish newspaper "Haberler", the brawl erupted when a group of Kurds sought to prevent the deportation of the Kurdish activist Firas Korkmaz to Turkiye.

Korkmaz is recognized as a vocal supporter of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and has gained prominence for his outspoken and fierce opposition to the Turkish government.

Following his asylum attempt in France, the French government decided to deport him to Turkiye, triggering anger among many Kurds who gathered at Paris airport on the day of his deportation. They engaged in violent confrontations with French authorities.

Several Kurds were seen engaging in a fierce brawl with French security forces inside the airport, aiming to prevent Korkmaz's deportation.