Deaths and injuries of dozens, including women and children, in Israeli bombardment on Gaza

Shafaq News / Dozens of Palestinian citizens, including children and women, were killed and injured early Tuesday as a result of the Israeli army's targeting of a residential building belonging to a family in the southern Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that the Israeli army later targeted a house in Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in numerous casualties.

Various areas in the northern and southern regions of Gaza witnessed intense nocturnal shelling and incendiary bombardments that reached numerous homes, residential buildings, and hospital surroundings.

Doctors and patients at Dar Al-Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis urgently pleaded for assistance after heavy Israeli shelling around the hospital premises.

Large numbers of displaced persons gathered inside Kamal Adwan Hospital (northern Gaza Strip) as the Israeli military escalated its bombardment of the area.

At least fifty citizens were killed and hundreds injured on Monday evening in several airstrikes carried out by the Israeli warplanes on two schools housing displaced persons in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza, according to WAFA.

The Ministry of Telecommunications announced deliberate disruptions in communication services (landlines, mobile, internet) in Gaza for the fourth time amidst the ongoing unprecedented shelling in Gaza.