Death toll in Gaza nears 10,000 in less than a month amid brutal Israeli bombing

Shafaq News/ Palestinians in Gaza said Israeli airstrikes left multiple fatalities across the besieged enclave, including in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making a tour in the Middle East. He met with Arab foreign ministers on Saturday in Jordan, the day after talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insisted there could be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,448, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. The UNRWA says 72 of its staff members have been killed.

Israel says that more than 1,400 Israeli have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and 242 hostages were taken into Gaza by the Palestinian group.