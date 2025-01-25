Ceasefire on the brink as Israel and Hamas exchange accusations

Shafaq News/ Israel has accused Hamas of failing to fully adhere to the terms of the recent ceasefire agreement, sparking renewed tensions between the two sides.

The accusations come as four Israeli female captives were released by Hamas on Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

Speaking at a press conference, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that Hamas did not comply with the agreement’s stipulation to prioritize the release of Israeli civilians. “The agreement clearly outlined the priority of civilian releases, and we are disappointed by the lack of adherence to this commitment,” Hagari said.

In response, a senior Hamas official denied the accusations, asserting that the group has upheld its side of the agreement. "We are committed to the terms and are implementing the exchange as agreed. Any accusations otherwise are attempts to shift the focus away from our consistent adherence," the official stated.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Israel is set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the four Israeli captives. This includes 120 prisoners serving life sentences for attacks that resulted in Israeli casualties.

Among the captives is Arbel Yehud, a high-ranking officer in the Israeli Air Force. Yehud’s release has become a key focus for Israeli authorities, given her important role in military operations. A Hamas official responded, saying Yehud is alive and may be released next Saturday.

Moreover, Hamas announced that 70 of the Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel would be deported to countries outside of Palestinian territories.

A spokesperson for Hamas stated, “The release of our people is a significant step forward. While deportation is not ideal, we view this as part of the ongoing struggle for freedom