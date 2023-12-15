Cargo ship attacked in Red Sea

Shafaq News / A Maersk cargo ship was targeted by a missile as it passed the coast of Yemen on Thursday, the Danish company said, amid a series of Yemeni Houthi group attacks on shipping that have prompted the U.S. to push for a naval coalition in the Red Sea.

It was not immediately clear if the Maersk incident was the same as the one maritime security agencies reported in the same area, with a ship being fired on after being ordered to change course and sail to Yemen.

Separately, the maritime security company Ambrey said a Malta-flagged, Bulgarian-owned bulk carrier was reportedly boarded in the Arabian Sea near the Yemeni island of Socotra.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and much of the Red Sea coast since 2014, have attacked ships and fired drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the war in Gaza over two months ago.

(Reuters)