Cairo Summit: Leaders reject Gaza displacement, urge two-state solution

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Arab six-party meeting in Cairo reaffirmed its rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, emphasizing its commitment to working with the administration of US President Donald Trump towards achieving a two-state solution.

Attendees included Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed. Also present were Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The meeting underscored backing for the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the US to ensure the phased and comprehensive implementation of the Gaza Agreement, aiming for a permanent ceasefire, cessation of Israeli hostilities, facilitation of humanitarian aid delivery across the Gaza Strip, and removal of all barriers to the entry of essential relief, shelter, and rehabilitation assistance.

Additionally, the six-party group rejected any attempts to curtail the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza. The attendees urged the international community and the United Nations Security Council to uphold the two-state solution and denounced any efforts to divide Gaza, calling for Israel’s withdrawal as a critical step toward stability.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the meeting addressed the need to maintain the ceasefire, enable the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities, ensure the safe return of displaced persons, and enhance aid delivery to the region.

Notably, the Cairo discussions followed President Trump’s recent proposal to relocate Gaza’s Palestinian population to neighboring countries, such as Egypt and Jordan—a suggestion that was met with strong opposition from those nations and the broader international community.

The meeting also took place just two days after the Israeli government’s decision to ban UNRWA activities in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, a move that could have "catastrophic consequences" for Palestinian refugees and their futures.

Prior to the main session, Egyptian Foreign Minister held bilateral discussions with his Jordanian counterpart to coordinate positions ahead of the broader Arab meeting.