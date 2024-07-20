British security firm Ambrey investigates Houthi attack

Shafaq News/ British security firm Ambrey reported on Saturday that it is investigating an incident 61 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah. The announcement follows claims by the Houthi (Ansarallah) movement that they struck and damaged a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Lobivia, with two missiles on Friday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed in a televised statement that the group had launched the Lobivia strikes. This attack on the cargo ship is part of a broader campaign by the Iran-aligned Houthis, who also took responsibility for a recent aerial drone strike in Tel Aviv. The drone strike, which occurred overnight, resulted in one fatality and injured four others.

The Houthis have increasingly demonstrated their capability to target maritime and civilian infrastructure. In June, they attacked the Greek-owned coal carrier, Tutor, using both missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat, leading to the ship's sinking. The Tutor incident marked the second vessel sunk in the Houthi campaign against commercial shipping, which has claimed at least three sailors' lives and disrupted global trade routes by encouraging shipowners to avoid the Suez Canal.

On Tuesday, the Houthis targeted the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Chios Lion with a drone boat, causing damage to the port side and leaving a visible oily trail. Experts suggest the trail may indicate a fuel leak resulting from the attack.