Bin Salman to visit Tehran

Shafaq News/ The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has accepted an invitation from caretaker Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber to visit Tehran.

On Friday, Mokhber received a phone call from Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, who offered condolences for the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in last Sunday's helicopter crash.

During the conversation, Mokhber expressed gratitude for the Crown Prince's condolences and emphasized the importance of continuing cordial relations between Tehran and Riyadh. Bin Salman highlighted the significance of developing Iran-Saudi relations for both the region and the Islamic world, stating that enhanced cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh could lead to a brighter future for the region.

The Crown Prince also expressed Saudi Arabia's readiness to expand economic relations with Iran.