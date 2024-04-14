Al-Sudani urges Bin Salman: Preventing regional escalation is vital

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani informed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the necessity "to do more" to prevent escalation in the Middle East region following the Iranian attack on Israel.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA,) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani and discussed recent military escalation in the region and the danger of its repercussions on security and stability.

Both sides stressed the importance of making necessary efforts to avoid escalation in the region.

Marking his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022, the Iraqi PM headed on Saturday a high-level delegation on an official visit to discuss various issues of common interests.

A government source unveiled to Shafaq News Agency details of Al-Sudani's visit to Washington, which marks a diplomatic endeavor.

According to the source, the 5-day visit encompasses three states, Washington, Michigan, and Houston, "showcasing a comprehensive engagement with various sectors and stakeholders."

"Al-Sudani is scheduled to meet with key figures, including US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, at the Pentagon to delve into crucial bilateral matters." The source explained.

Additionally, Al-Sudani's itinerary includes sessions with representatives from US energy companies and engagements with the Iraqi community across the visited states "to foster deeper ties and explore avenues for collaboration beyond traditional diplomatic spheres."

Al-Sudani is accompanied by a delegation comprising government officials, parliamentarians, and business leaders. Notably, the source pointed out that the absence of a high-ranking Iraqi security official from the delegation highlighted a "strategic shift towards cooperation in other fields including economy and developmental agendas in the Iraq-US partnership."

"The visit is strategically aligned with Iraq's vision of expanding cooperation with the United States, particularly in economic domains outlined in the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement. Al-Sudani seeks to activate provisions across seven sectors in the Agreement."

The Strategic Framework Agreement guides overall political, economic, cultural, and security ties with Iraq.

Initiatives like the Strategic Development Road Project, which has the potential to enhance regional connectivity and foster economic prosperity, will be central to discussions, said the source, "The delegation will also engage in talks regarding strategic gas projects and the ongoing dialogue concerning the Global Coalition's mission in Iraq."