Bin Salman, al-Sudani discuss Gaza, bilateral ties in Riyadh meeting

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia have met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday in Riyadh for talks on bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between their respective countries, a press release by the former's media office said on Sunday.

The press release said the two leaders "pledged to strengthen ties between the two countries and reviewed the progress made in cooperation through the Iraq-Saudi Coordination Council."

Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's desire for broader economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which "would contribute to economic growth and create new opportunities in various sectors, benefiting both countries and their people."

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed the Iraqi Prime Minister and thanked him for attending the World Economic Forum, reiterating Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering the "best possible relations" with Iraq and enhancing cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

"The meeting also addressed the situation in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces," the readout said. "The two leaders stressed the need for urgent efforts to end the conflict and its negative repercussions on regional and international stability."