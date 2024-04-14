Biden vows coordinated diplomatic response from G7 to Iran

Shafaq News / US President Joe Biden condemned the Iranian attacks on military facilities in Israel and vowed a coordinated diplomatic response from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, according to Reuters.

Italy, which currently holds the G7 presidency, called for a video meeting of the group's leaders on Sunday to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel.

Biden stated that the United States assisted Israel in intercepting almost all drones and missiles.

Biden, who cut short a visit to Delaware and returned to Washington earlier on Saturday to meet with advisers about the attack, clarified that US forces and facilities were not targeted.

He reiterated the US’s "steadfast support" for Israel's security in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite tensions between them over Israel's conduct in the war on Gaza.

In a statement issued by the White House, Biden said, "I conveyed to him that Israel has demonstrated exceptional ability to defend itself against unprecedented attacks, sending a clear message to its enemies that they cannot effectively threaten Israel's security."

Notably, late on Saturday, Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles directly at Israel, marking its first direct assault. This retaliatory strike has heightened the threat of a broader regional conflict, with the United States pledging unwavering support for Israel.

Sirens blared across Israel as residents reported hearing distant explosions, likely stemming from aerial interceptions of explosive drones.

Some of the ballistic missiles from Iran targeted the "Nevatim" Air Base in the al-Naqab desert, according to reports from the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

IRNA noted that Israeli attacking jets had taken off from "Nevatim" to conduct the assault on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Earlier statements from Iranian officials alleged that F-35 fighter jets were used in the attack, launching six missiles at the consular section of the Iranian embassy.

The Israeli military reported that the Iranian barrage, consisting of over 200 drones and missiles, caused minor damage to a single military facility.

Israel initially issued alerts to residents to prepare for shelter but later revised this stance, indicating that the immediate threat had subsided. Nonetheless, Israeli officials vowed a "significant response" to the attack, as tensions remain high in the region.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's military spokesperson, revealed that Iran had launched numerous ground-to-ground missiles, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. The successful interception, including cruise missiles, was described as a "strategic achievement."

"25 of the 30 cruise missiles were shot down by Israel." He added.

In turn, the Israeli army noted that the majority of aerial threats were neutralized, with only minor impacts reported at an Israeli base in the southern region.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force declared a retaliatory operation named "Truthful Promise," targeting Israeli positions in what they term "occupied Palestine."

The IRGC's statement cited the operation as a response to perceived provocations by Israel, including the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force said the "Truthful Promise" was launched to "punish the criminal Zionist regime."