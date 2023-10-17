U.S. warns Iran of direct military action in Palestinian-Israeli conflict

According to sources, Shafaq News/ The Biden administration issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening direct military action if Tehran escalated its involvement in the ongoing conflict between Palestinian factions and Israel.

The message, delivered to Tehran's representative at the United Nations, emphasized four key points, urging Iran to adopt a de-escalation approach in the Gaza crisis.

In the last week, the Resistance Axis, including Iranian officials, Lebanese Hezbollah, Iraqi Shiite factions, and the Houthis, threatened Washighton of any escalation in Gaza amid the Israeli aggression that killed thousands of Palestinians, mostly children and civilians.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a strong statement on Tuesday, asserting that Iran "must respond" to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Iranian state television quoted Khamenei saying, "No one will be able to stop Muslims around the world and the resistance forces if Israel's crimes in Gaza continue."

The supreme leader emphasized the urgency of a response, calling for an immediate halt to the bombing. He further stated, "We must respond to what is happening in Gaza," and demanded, "Israeli officials must be tried for their crimes."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had stated, "If the attacks do not stop, then all parties in the region are on the trigger."