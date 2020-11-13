Biden to Arizona's 11 electoral votes

Shafaq News/ President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona, after counting about 99% of its votes.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated U.S. President Donald Trump in Arizona, Edison Research projected, increasing his margin of victory over the Republican incumbent by 11 Electoral College votes following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Before Biden, Arizona had selected a Democrat for president only once since 1948, voting for Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump has yet to concede five days after Edison Research and major media outlets said Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency.

The presidential race has yet to be called in North Carolina and Georgia, where the secretary of state said there would be a hand tally of the ballots.