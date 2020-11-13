Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Biden to Arizona's 11 electoral votes

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-13T06:12:05+0000
Biden to Arizona's 11 electoral votes

Shafaq News/ President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona, after counting about 99% of its votes.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated U.S. President Donald Trump in Arizona, Edison Research projected, increasing his margin of victory over the Republican incumbent by 11 Electoral College votes following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Before Biden, Arizona had selected a Democrat for president only once since 1948, voting for Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump has yet to concede five days after Edison Research and major media outlets said Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency.

The presidential race has yet to be called in North Carolina and Georgia, where the secretary of state said there would be a hand tally of the ballots.


related

Biden takes all 5 votes in Dixville

Date: 2020-11-03 11:54:04
Biden takes all 5 votes in Dixville

Biden: "We're going to win this!"

Date: 2020-11-04 06:53:11
Biden: "We're going to win this!"

Trump Jr. attacks Biden on twitter

Date: 2020-09-07 07:03:49
Trump Jr. attacks Biden on twitter

Biden leads Georgia by 917 with 99% of votes counted

Date: 2020-11-06 10:24:46
Biden leads Georgia by 917 with 99% of votes counted

Biden: US must maintain small force in Middle East

Date: 2020-09-11 05:40:18
Biden: US must maintain small force in Middle East

Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

Date: 2020-11-09 12:19:11
Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Date: 2020-10-09 06:30:39
Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Biden announced the first covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-11-09 14:09:49
Biden announced the first covid-19 vaccine