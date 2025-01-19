Biden’s last-day move: key economic order ahead

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden, plans, one day before leaving the White House, to sign an executive order prioritizing government resource to assist regions facing economic challenges in the United States.

Biden’s order targets what are described as "marginalized areas," aiming to support the incoming President-elect Donald Trump, who will oversee significant spending programs for infrastructure development, semiconductors, energy, broadband internet, and other expenditures approved by Biden’s administration.

In a statement on the final day of his presidency, Biden said, “His administration has made historic investments to support marginalized areas.”

One estimate indicates that 15% of the US population, or approximately 50 million Americans, live in regions experiencing economic hardship.

This indicator is typically measured by poverty, unemployment, education levels, abandoned homes, median income, job losses, and business activity decline.

Biden’s executive order gives priority to these marginalized communities in efforts to finance economic development, including areas facing economic crises, undergoing industrial transformations, emerging as innovation hubs, or undergoing reconstruction after natural disasters.