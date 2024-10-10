Biden reaffirms US “ironclad commitment” to Israel in talks with Netanyahu

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning, reaffirming the United States' “ironclad commitment” to Israel's security.

According to a statement from the White House, Biden "unequivocally condemned" Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, which occurred on October 1.

The leaders discussed the situation in Lebanon, with Biden emphasizing the need for a diplomatic arrangement to "safely return both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line." He affirmed “Israel’s right to protect its citizens from Hezbollah,” which has fired thousands of missiles and rockets into Israel over the past year alone, while also stressing the importance of minimizing harm to civilians, particularly in densely populated areas of Beirut.

Regarding Gaza, the leaders addressed the urgent need to renew diplomacy to "release the hostages held by Hamas." Biden also highlighted the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling it imperative to "restore access to the north," including immediate action to reinvigorate the corridor from Jordan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication in the coming days, both directly and via their national security teams.

Earlier, ABC News reported that a US official said, "The call between Biden and Netanyahu was friendly despite their tense relationship," focusing on Israel's plans to respond to Iran. The official further noted that they "discussed the future of the Israeli military operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon at length."