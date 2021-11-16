Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Biden raised concerns over Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong; Xi warns of Taiwan 'red line'

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-16T07:12:13+0000
Biden raised concerns over Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong; Xi warns of Taiwan 'red line'

Shafaq News / U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talked about China's practices in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, among other areas of friction, the White House said in a statement, after the two held over three hours of virtual talks.

"President Biden raised concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly," the White House said.

He also told Xi that the U.S. remains committed to the 'One China' policy related to Taiwan, the White House said, and the two pledged to work together on energy and climate issues.

Xi in turn told Biden his country would have to take "decisive measures" if "pro-Taiwan independence" forces crossed a "red line," Chinese state media said.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own. Beijing has vowed to bring the island under Chinese control, by force if necessary.

The two leaders stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict.

"It seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended," Biden said at the start of the talks.

"Just simple, straightforward competition."

Speaking through an interpreter, Xi said: "As the world's two largest economies and the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation."

The official Xinhua news agency described the meeting as "frank, constructive, substantive and fruitful".

Source: Reuters

related

Biden says US 'continuing to suffer' from Trump's decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

Date: 2021-10-31 21:00:13
Biden says US 'continuing to suffer' from Trump's decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

Biden promotes rights in first Iran sanctions

Date: 2021-03-10 06:25:56
Biden promotes rights in first Iran sanctions

Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact

Date: 2021-06-16 18:53:01
Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact

Biden solidifies U.S. victory over Trump, 306-232 electoral votes

Date: 2020-11-13 20:58:22
Biden solidifies U.S. victory over Trump, 306-232 electoral votes

Massive security phalanx aims to shield Biden inauguration from mob

Date: 2021-01-20 14:01:58
Massive security phalanx aims to shield Biden inauguration from mob

Biden administration to hold its first meeting with China next week

Date: 2021-03-10 18:50:47
Biden administration to hold its first meeting with China next week

Biden says there is enough petroleum to reduce amount purchased from Iran

Date: 2021-11-13 05:34:46
Biden says there is enough petroleum to reduce amount purchased from Iran

President-elect Joe Biden has hairline fractures

Date: 2020-11-30 05:47:49
President-elect Joe Biden has hairline fractures