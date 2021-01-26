Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Biden appoints Palestinian American to key intelligence role

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-26T19:51:24+0000
Biden appoints Palestinian American to key intelligence role

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden has appointed Palestinian American Maher Bitar to the role of senior director for intelligence programs at the National Security Council.

Maher served in the National Security Council under former US President Barack Obama, as director for Israeli and Palestinian affairs.

He earned his master's degree at Oxford University, writing his dissertation on forced migration at the school's Refugee Studies Center. He has worked with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Jerusalem. 

Since 2017, Maher served as general councel for Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee. As Rep. Adam Schiff's top legal adviser, he was deeply involved in the first impeachment of then-US President Donald Trump.

As senior director for intelligence programs, Bitar will receive sensitive information from intelligence agencies and coordinate covert operations between the intelligence communities and the White House. The office of the senior director also houses the server that stores the most sensitive classified information.

 

related

Biden: US must maintain small force in Middle East

Date: 2020-09-11 05:40:18
Biden: US must maintain small force in Middle East

Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

Date: 2020-11-09 12:19:11
Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

US’ Biden: This Is Not a Third Obama Term

Date: 2020-11-25 05:44:56
US’ Biden: This Is Not a Third Obama Term

Biden receives his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine live on T.V

Date: 2020-12-22 06:32:48
Biden receives his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine live on T.V

Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Date: 2020-10-09 06:30:39
Trump rejects a virtual debate with Biden

Biden announced the first covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-11-09 14:09:49
Biden announced the first covid-19 vaccine

Republicans raise an objection in Congress to Biden win

Date: 2021-01-07 07:34:57
Republicans raise an objection in Congress to Biden win

Plenty of clashes In the final Trump-Biden debate

Date: 2020-10-23 05:44:22
Plenty of clashes In the final Trump-Biden debate