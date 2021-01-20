Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Biden: "This is America’s day”

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-20T17:29:03+0000
Biden: "This is America’s day”

Shafaq News / Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in a ceremony in at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

“Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge,” Biden said as he began his inaugural address. “Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy . . . At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Biden said “this is America’s day” and “democracy’s day”.

Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

With his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the presidential oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts, vowing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

related

Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Date: 2020-11-07 16:48:20
Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Live coverage of the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President

Date: 2021-01-20 16:22:17
Live coverage of the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President

Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Date: 2020-07-27 07:28:43
Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Iraq troop withdrawal was Austin’s failure — and Biden’s

Date: 2020-12-12 11:18:52
Iraq troop withdrawal was Austin’s failure — and Biden’s

A new explosion in Iran

Date: 2020-08-15 14:51:09
A new explosion in Iran

Iranian deaths in Corona rise to 1,685, and infections exceed 21,000

Date: 2020-03-22 12:01:15
Iranian deaths in Corona rise to 1,685, and infections exceed 21,000

Trump’s spiritual adviser leads prayers calling for his re-election

Date: 2020-11-06 07:53:06
Trump’s spiritual adviser leads prayers calling for his re-election

Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff

Date: 2020-11-12 05:51:24
Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff