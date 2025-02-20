Baghdad declares public holiday for Nasrallah's funeral

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Baghdad Governor Abdul-Muttalib Al-Alawi declared Sunday a public holiday, in line with a decision by the Baghdad Provincial Council, to coincide with the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

According to a statement from the Baghdad Governorate's media department, the decision aims to accommodate the large public turnout expected for the funeral. Authorities stated that the suspension of official working hours will help facilitate the movement of citizens, particularly those participating in the funeral procession.

Nasrallah was assassinated in a targeted Israeli airstrike on September 27, 2024, amid tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.