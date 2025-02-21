Iraq's Dhi Qar to suspend work Sunday; broadcast Nasrallah's funeral live

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Dhi Qar Provincial Council will suspend official working hours this Sunday, coinciding with the funeral procession of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Following a request from former Dhi Qar Governor Muhammad Hadi al-Ghazi, the council decided to suspend work on Sunday, February 23, and called on the relevant authorities to broadcast the funeral proceedings on public screens throughout the province, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

In a similar move, Baghdad Governor Abdul-Muttalib Al-Alawi had previously announced the suspension of work on Sunday to accommodate the large public turnout expected for the funeral of Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27, 2024.