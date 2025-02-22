Senior Iraqi delegation to attend Nasrallah funeral in Beirut

Shafaq News/ A high-ranking Iraqi delegation is set to depart for Beirut on Sunday aboard a private aircraft to participate in the funeral procession of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, according to informed sources.

The delegation is expected to include senior political leaders, government officials, and prominent party figures. Sources indicate that the Iraqi delegation may be the largest official contingent attending the funeral rites.

Simultaneously, symbolic funeral ceremonies for Nasrallah will be held in multiple Iraqi cities, aligning with the official proceedings in Lebanon.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at Kamil Shamon Sports City in Beirut on Sunday, with large crowds expected to gather. Hezbollah set the location for the ceremony in Beirut’s southern suburbs after security concerns prevented the event from being held for months following Nasrallah’s assassination in an Israeli strike on September 27, 2024.

The official proceedings are anticipated to last approximately an hour, followed by a funeral procession to a newly designated burial site situated between the two main roads leading to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

According to Shafaq News’ correspondent, extensive preparations are underway at the sports complex on the outskirts of Beirut’s southern suburb to ensure the smooth organization of the ceremony.

Hezbollah, in coordination with Lebanese security forces, has implemented a comprehensive security plan that includes a heavy deployment of personnel, security checkpoints, and regulated traffic flow around the stadium to prevent congestion and disruptions.

Kamil Shamon Sports City, Lebanon’s largest stadium, is expected to reach full capacity as tens of thousands of mourners from across Lebanon and beyond—particularly from Iraq and Iran—converge for the event.

Shafaq News' correspondent reported that teams are finalizing preparations for the main stage, where official speeches will be delivered. Giant screens will be installed around the venue to broadcast the funeral proceedings to attendees gathered outside. Special seating areas have also been designated for official delegations and political and religious figures expected to attend.

In light of the event, Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport will temporarily shut down for four hours on Sunday, as announced by Lebanon’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation earlier this week.

Additionally, reports suggest that a joint funeral prayer may be held in Beirut for Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s second-in-command, who was also assassinated in an Israeli strike. His burial is expected to follow the completion of Nasrallah’s funeral proceedings.