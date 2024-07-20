Baby saved from womb of deceased mother after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Medical staff in Gaza successfully saved a baby boy from the womb of his mother, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The incident occurred during a series of air raids that took place late Friday into early Saturday, resulting in at least 24 casualties.

Palestinian emergency services reported that the pregnant woman, identified as Ola Adnan Harb Al-Kurd, was in her ninth month of pregnancy. She was critically injured in the bombing, which also claimed the lives of two other women and a child.

Dr. Raed Al-Saudi, head of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Al-Awda Hospital, confirmed that Ola succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital. A subsequent ultrasound revealed that the baby's heart was still beating, prompting immediate action by the medical team.

Dr. Akram Hussein, an emergency surgeon, stated that the surgical team performed an urgent C-section to deliver the baby. The newborn was reported to be in good health and was transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where he was placed in an incubator.

Dr. Hussein added that the baby is a boy, and his father, who was also injured in the airstrike, is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The Israeli bombardment and military operations in the Gaza Strip have significantly deteriorated the health situation, rendering many hospitals non-operational. 39,424 Palestinians have been killed until the moment in the war, the majority of whom are women, children, and elderly, with countless bodies still trapped under the rubble.