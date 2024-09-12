Australia introduces tough hate crime laws amid ANTIWAR protests

Shafaq News/ Australia’s center-left government on Thursday introduced new legislation that would impose criminal penalties, including jail time, for hate crimes targeting a person’s race, gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

“No Australian should be targeted because of who they are or what they believe… We proudly live in a vibrant, multicultural, and diverse community which we must protect and strengthen” Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement.”

The proposed law includes prison sentences of up to five years for individuals threatening violence against a person or group based on their identity. If a person fears that the threat would be carried out, the offender could face seven years in jail, particularly if the threat poses a danger to the government.

The government also introduced a separate bill addressing "doxxing" — the malicious online release of personal data. The legislation would impose up to six years in prison for offenders and would allow victims to sue for “serious privacy invasions.” Exemptions would be made for journalists and intelligence agencies.

The legislative push comes in response to a surge in hate crimes following the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Tensions flared further on Wednesday when antiwar protesters clashed with police at an arms fair in Melbourne. Authorities deployed tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a crowd of about 1,200 demonstrators at the Land Forces 2024 exposition. Protesters hurled rocks, horse manure, and bottles at police while setting bins alight, police said.

Protesters, organized by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars, chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and waved flags through loudspeakers.

According to a Victoria state police spokesperson, several expo attendees were assaulted, and police arrested 33 individuals on charges including assault, arson, and road blockages.