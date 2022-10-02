At least 41 killed by Iran security forces in Zahedan clashes: NGO

Category: World

Date: 2022-10-02T17:35:19+0000

Shafaq News/ At least 41 people were killed by the Iranian security forces in clashes that erupted last week in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Sunday. IHR accused the security forces of “bloodily repressing” a protest that erupted on Friday after prayers in Zahedan over accusations a police chief in the port city of Chabahar, also in Sistan-Baluchistan province, had raped a 15-year-old girl from the Sunni Baluch minority. It said the identities of those killed had been confirmed by the regional NGO Baluch Activists Campaign (BAC). Iran says five members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in Zahedan in what official media described as a “terrorist incident.” (AFP)

related

Iran news agencies say blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities

Date: 2021-12-04 18:55:36

Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

Date: 2020-10-05 12:11:18

Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

Date: 2021-01-16 17:02:06

Iran's lead negotiator in Vienna talks: The next round of the talks in Vienna could be the last

Date: 2021-06-03 14:51:03

4.9-quake struck southwest Iran this morning

Date: 2021-07-11 06:48:02

Qatar emir visits Iran as nuclear talks falter

Date: 2022-05-12 12:35:26

Iran expresses readiness to build the "Resistance Museum" in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-06 11:49:51

Iran denies News of hijacking an Iraqi ship

Date: 2021-03-22 11:45:44