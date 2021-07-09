Asayish arrest an ISIS terrorist in Deir Ezzor 

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces of north and east Syria (Asayish), arrested an ISIS terrorist during a security operation they carried out in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Farhad Shami, director of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, said today in a tweet that special units of the Asayish arrested a member of an ISIS cell near Al-Salihiyah area in Deir Ezzor countryside, and confiscated machine guns, mobile phones and other equipment.

According to Shami, the operation was backed by Global Coalition aircraft, noting that the detainee was active in targeting security checkpoints and planning assassinations.