Armed confrontations between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed factions near Ain Issa

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-02T09:36:20+0000
Shafaq News/ Armed clashes erupted between the Syrian Government forces and pro-Ankara factions in Ain Issa countryside in northeastern Syria.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Syrian Government forces bombarded opposition sites near Sharmarak in the eastern countryside of Ain Issa sub-district this morning."

The Syrian Government forces deploy security checkpoints in conjunction with Russian Forces in the perimeters of Ain Issa while the Syrian Democratic Forces control the city center.

Earlier this year, Turkey-backed factions heavily bombarded Ain Issa, and the Russian Forces demanded the SDF to hand over control over the city in exchange for Turkish retreat from their threats to invade the city.

