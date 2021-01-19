Clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and pro-Turkish factions in Ain Issa

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces on Monday evening had repelled an attempt by the pro-Turkish factions to infiltrate a village in the northeastern countryside of Ain Issa town, the northern countryside of Raqqa.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the clashes resulted in injuries among the Turkish Factions members who fled towards their sites.

Cautious calm returned to Ain Issa town with the exception of some shells fired by the Turkish-backed factions on January 13 without causing any casualties.

It’s noteworthy that Turkey took control the entire city of Tal Abyad - its center, Ain Issa - and its eastern countryside, and part of its southern countryside to the borders of the international road M4, in addition to a part of the western countryside.