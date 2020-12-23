Ain Issa demonstrating signs of recovery after ten days of clashes

Shafaq News / Ain Issa restores stability after days of clashes in the northern Syrian town.

Sources from Ain Issa town told Shafaq News agency that the residents' movement has returned almost normal, with fear of repeated bombing by the pro-Turkish factions on the town.

The sources added that a convoy of civilians, accompanied by Russian forces, was scheduled to move from the town of Ain Issa towards the town of Tal Tamr. However, the Russians canceled the convoy after hours without revealing the circumstances.

It is noteworthy that Turkish-backed factions bombed several villages in the eastern countryside of Ain Issa, which ignited violent clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces.