Pro-Turkish factions bomb the center of Ain Issa

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-25T18:56:35+0000

Shafaq News / Local sources in Ain Issa reported that pro-Turkish factions bombed the town. The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the pro-Turkish factions bombed this afternoon, residential neighborhoods in Ain Issa town center with mortar shells and heavy artillery, and one of them landed in the eastern neighborhoods of the town without exploding, causing a state of panic and fear among civilians. No causalities were registered. This is the first time that the center of Ain Issa town has been bombed directly by the Islamic factions loyal to Turkey, after more than ten days of intermittent bombardment on several villages in the town's eastern countryside.

