Situation in Ain Issa calm after clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Shafaq News / Local Syrian sources reported that Ain Issa's situation is currently calm since yesterday evening, after clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (Qasd) and pro-Turkish factions that tried to infiltrate the town.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency's reporter that the pro-Turkish factions tried yesterday evening to infiltrate the village of Al-Mushairefah before Qasd confronted them, and clashes occurred between the two parties, resulting in the injury and the arrest of several members of these factions, while the intermittent shelling of the villages of Jahbel and Al-Mushairefah continued hours after the clashes.

The same sources pointed out that Qasd brought today large military reinforcements to Ain Issa's outskirts, in anticipation of any possible attacks by the pro-Turkish factions.