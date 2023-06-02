Apple Rejects Russian Allegations of Collaboration with US Spies

Shafaq News/ Apple has refuted claims by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accusing the company of cooperating with US intelligence agencies to surveil Russian iPhone users.

In a statement, Apple categorically denied collaborating with governments to create a backdoor in its products.

The company affirmed its commitment by stating, "We have never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will."

On Thursday, the FSB announced that it had uncovered a US intelligence operation utilizing malicious software on Apple mobile devices.

The FSB statement asserted, "In the context of ensuring the security of the Russian communications infrastructure, anomalies were identified only for users of Apple mobile phones, caused by the operation of previously unknown malware that exploits software vulnerabilities provided by the manufacturer."

Furthermore, the statement claimed that Apple allows US intelligence agencies to monitor individuals of interest, including US citizens.

According to Harvard University's Belfer Center Cyber 2022 Power Index, the United States is the world's top cyber power regarding intent and capability, followed by China, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Australia.