Amnesty: Trump threatens decades of human rights progress

Shafaq News/ Amnesty International sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, warning that his administration threatens decades of global human rights progress.

In its State of the World’s Human Rights report, released Tuesday, the organization described “multiple assaults” as a defining feature of Trump’s first 100 days in office. It said the president was accelerating efforts to roll back advances in fighting global poverty, racism, and other human rights priorities.

Yulia Duchrow, Secretary General of Amnesty International in Germany, said during the report’s presentation that Trump’s re-election represents a danger to the international order established after World War II to safeguard peace, freedom, and human dignity.

"One hundred days into the new US administration, we are seeing a surge in the negative trends that have developed in recent years," Duchrow said, warning that cuts to humanitarian aid could endanger millions of lives.

In the US, the administration plans to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID) by July 1, an agency Amnesty described as particularly important for Africa.

Duchrow also pointed to a global shift in addressing human rights abuses, noting that “violations are no longer denied or concealed — they are openly justified.”

The report, which assesses human rights in 150 countries, highlights violent crackdowns on dissent, often resulting in civilian casualties during armed conflicts, as well as insufficient global action to address climate change.