Amnesty International: Gaza war deadliest conflict for journalists

Shafaq News – Gaza

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has claimed more journalists' lives than any other recent war, Amnesty International stated on Monday, condemning what it described as Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists in an airstrike on their media tent in Gaza City.

In a strongly worded statement, the organization said, "Anas al-Sharif [Al-Jazeera correspondent in Gaza] and his colleagues were the eyes and voice of Gaza. Despite starvation, exhaustion, the threat of death, and the pain they endured, they continued their courageous reporting from the front lines."

Amnesty added that no modern conflict has seen such a high toll among journalists, describing the ongoing situation in Gaza as a "genocide against Palestinians." The organization called for an "independent and impartial investigation" into the killing of Palestinian journalists and demanded justice and compensation for their families.

"The international community must act urgently to stop the genocide being committed by Israel," the statement concluded.

Earlier, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Al Jazeera confirmed the deaths of its journalists Anas al-Sharif, Mohammad Qreiqa, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammad Noufal, and Moamen Alouwa in the same attack.

The Israeli military later claimed responsibility for targeting al-Sharif, accusing him of leading a Hamas-affiliated cell and alleging involvement in "terrorist activities," including promoting rocket fire against Israel.

Al-Sharif had previously denied those allegations, stating he had no political affiliations and that his sole mission was "to report the truth from the ground as it is, without bias."