Alleged US intelligence documents on Israel's attack preparations against Iran cause security concerns

Shafaq News/ A pro-Iran Telegram account leaked two purported US intelligence documents detailing Israel's preparations for a potential attack on Iran, raising serious concerns in the US about a "potential major security breach" and its possible impact on the anticipated operation.

Axios reported, on Saturday, that the alleged leak comes as Israel concludes weeks of preparation to retaliate against Iran, following Iran's missile attack on Israel on October 1.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the leaked documents but did not question their authenticity.

According to Axios, a US official stated that the alleged leak is highly concerning but is not expected to affect Israel's operational plans against Iran.

An Israeli senior official also confirmed that the "Israeli defense establishment is aware of the alleged leak and is taking it seriously."

The pro-Iran Telegram channel claimed it had received the documents from a source within US intelligence, detailing Israel’s attack preparations against Iran.

The leaked documents included an alleged visual intelligence report from the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which was circulated within the US intelligence community earlier this week.

The report outlined recent measures taken at several Israeli Air Force bases, including the transfer of advanced munitions, which, according to the report, were designated for an attack on Iran.

It also mentioned that, according to US intelligence, the Israeli Air Force conducted a significant training exercise this week, involving intelligence aircraft and fighter jets, likely preparing for a potential strike on Iran.

The report also highlighted the preparations within Israeli drone units for an attack on Iran.

According to Axios, if the report is accurate, it points to highly detailed US intelligence surveillance of Israel's preparations for an attack on Iran, including the use of spy satellites to monitor operations at Israeli Air Force bases.