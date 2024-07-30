Algeria withdraws ambassador from France following Western Sahara policy support

Shafaq News/ Algeria announced, on Tuesday, the immediate withdrawal of its ambassador from France. This decision follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s endorsement of Morocco's stance on autonomy as the sole solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry issued a statement criticizing the French government’s recent support for Morocco’s plan for Western Sahara. The statement accused France of endorsing what it calls an imposed colonial reality in Western Sahara, a step it claims no previous French government has taken.

Algeria contends that this support violates international law and undermines the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination, as well as contradicting ongoing UN efforts to resolve the conflict. Consequently, Algeria has decided to withdraw its ambassador from France immediately, with a chargé d'affaires taking over diplomatic representation.

Earlier, the Moroccan royal court announced that French President Emmanuel Macron had informed King Mohammed VI that he considers Western Sahara to be within Morocco’s sovereignty.

Macron's message stated that Morocco’s autonomy plan is now the only basis for a fair and sustainable political solution, according to UN Security Council resolutions. Macron affirmed France’s clear and unwavering support for this plan, framing it as the necessary framework for resolving the issue.

The Western Sahara conflict is important for Algeria because of its support for the Polisario Front, a group fighting for the independence of Western Sahara.

Algeria backs this group politically and helps manage refugee camps in its own country where displaced Sahrawis live.

The conflict strains relations between Algeria and Morocco, as Algeria sees Morocco’s control over Western Sahara as a form of colonialism and a threat to regional stability. This disagreement affects their diplomatic and economic ties.

The situation also raises security concerns and could impact trade and economic opportunities in the region.

Algeria's support for the Polisario Front shapes its foreign policy and international relationships, including with countries like France and the United States.

Moreover, the challenging conditions faced by Sahrawi refugees in Algeria add a humanitarian aspect to the conflict, making it a significant issue for the country.