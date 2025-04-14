Algeria expels 12 French diplomats: To depart within 48 hours

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Algeria declared 12 members of the French diplomatic mission personae non grata, ordering them to leave its territory within 48 hours.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the expulsions appear to be a direct response to the recent arrest of three Algerian nationals in France [including a consular official].

“I call on Algerian authorities to reverse this decision, which is unrelated to the judicial proceedings currently underway in France,” Barrot stated.

He warned that if Algeria upholds the expulsion order, “we will have no choice but to respond immediately.”