Al-Sharaa: Syria sticking to 1974 Agreement

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa reaffirmed that Syria is committed to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel.

Speaking at the Arab emergency summit in Egypt, Al-Sharaa cautioned that repeated Israeli violations to the agreement pose a direct threat to regional peace and require a collective Arab response.

He warned that attempts to redraw regional borders are being carried out at the expense of Palestinian blood, describing calls for Palestinian displacement as a threat to the entire Arab world.

Noting that regional instability is escalating, he stressed that Gaza’s crisis serves as a wake-up call, urging coordinated Arab efforts to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people. He also affirmed Syria’s readiness to provide aid and support to Gaza.

"The Syrian people will continue to stand with the Palestinian struggle for liberation and justice," he said, emphasizing Palestinians’ right to self-determination and return to their lands.

The transitional President highlighted that Syria’s reinstatement in the Arab League signals its "dedication to regional security and stability."