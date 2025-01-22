Afghan suspect arrested after knife attack kills two in German park

Shafaq News/ An Afghan man was arrested on Wednesday after a knife attack in a park in the southern German city of Aschaffenburg that left two people dead, including a toddler, police said.

The 28-year-old suspect was detained at the scene in Schoental Park, an English-style garden in Bavaria, where the attack occurred at around 1045 GMT.

A 41-year-old man and a two-year-old boy died from their injuries, police said on social media platform X. Two other individuals were seriously injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Authorities said there was no evidence of additional suspects or any ongoing threat to public safety.