Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Kabul

Pakistani airstrikes hit three houses in Afghanistan on Thursday, killing nine people, including women and children, the Afghan Taliban government said, while Islamabad described the targets as militant hideouts and put the death toll among "terrorists" at 22.

The strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand provinces came amid renewed tensions between the neighboring countries after about three months of relative calm.

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported that 11 other people were wounded in the strikes, condemning the attacks as an act of aggression.

CrimeLast night, Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes in Chugam, Shultan District of Kunar, and Safar, Garmser District of Helmand. Nine Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed, 11 were injured, and three homes were destroyed. 1/2 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 1, 2026

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the strikes were carried out on the basis of "credible intelligence" and targeted militant hideouts at two locations.

"Large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at these hideouts was also destroyed," the ministry said.

*1st October, 2026;*In continuation of operation Ghazab lil Haq and Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorists, their networks and supporters, well planned and calibrated aerial strikes against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists organisations of Fitna al Khwarij and… — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) October 1, 2026

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since a militant attack on a police facility in northwestern Pakistan last month killed 24 people.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan said last week that it had documented more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan from cross-border violence so far this year. Islamabad denies striking civilians and maintains that it targets militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Afghanistan denies harboring militants.