Abu Seifein Church fire caused by short circuit: investigations

Shafaq News/ Egyptian Public Prosecution’s investigations concluded that the fire that broke out in recently burned the Abu Seifein Church Giza was not intentional and was caused by a short-circuit.

Investigations confirmed that the cause of the fire was a short-circuit in the generator feeding the church, which led to the spread of the fire to the rest of the church.

The generator was turned on due to a power outage in the church. A defect in the electrical connections coming out of the generator – which were installed five years ago – and the increased loads on it, resulted in the outbreak of the fire.

The Public Prosecution concluded investigations after asking thirty-three witnesses – including sixteen injured – who confirmed the outbreak of the fire after turning on the generator due to the power outage in the church.

According to investigations, the fire broke out in the storage room located on the second floor of the church.

Forty-one people were killed and 14 others were injured in the Church of Abu Seifein fire on Sunday.

On Monday, the Ministry of Social Solidarity announced the start of paying compensation to the families of the victims and injured in the accident.

The family of the deceased will receive LE 100,000, the injured who spent more than 72 hours in the hospital will recieve LE 20,000, and those who spent lesser period will get LE10,000.

The Armed Forces Engineering Authority began restoration work at the church.