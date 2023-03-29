Abdullahian highlights regional stability and improved relations

Shafaq News / In a joint press conference held on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, emphasized his country's willingness to welcome any initiative aimed at resolving regional problems and supporting China's movements in this regard, while also reiterating their rejection of any attempt to carry out geopolitical changes in the region.

Minister Abdullahian, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, stated that "the talks were fruitful and touched upon political, security, commercial, economic, and other matters." With regards to the political situation in the Middle East, the Minister opined that "the armament of Ukraine by the West with advanced weapons complicates the situation in the region."

He went on to add that "we welcome any proposal aimed at promoting peace and are open to ongoing discussions regarding the crisis in Yemen," pointing out that "improving relations with our neighbors is part of our policy and the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a step forward in this direction."

The Minister continued, "the hastening of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran requires some time, and there are still problems, but they are no longer obstacles to advancing the discussions." He also mentioned that "a meeting will be held between Syria, Iran, Turkey, and Russia at the level of foreign ministers next week."

Minister Abdullahian also mentioned that he will be meeting with his Saudi counterpart soon, acknowledging that there are naturally differences in opinions, but that they should not prevent the restoration of bilateral relations and the reopening of both countries' embassies. The Minister reinforced Tehran's rejection of any geopolitical changes in the region under any pretext, calling on all parties to engage in political dialogue in this regard.