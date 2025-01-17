Abbas unveils Gaza administration plan

Shafaq News/ Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday submitted an unsigned document to the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and the European Union outlining his plan to establish a temporary administration in the Gaza Strip under Palestinian Authority control, according to Israeli media reports.

The reports indicate that Abbas will not "insist on the Palestinian Authority assuming full responsibility for managing the transitional phase in Gaza."

The four-page document from the Palestinian president details his proposal to form two task forces in Gaza, one headed by the Palestinian Minister of Planning to oversee the reconstruction of the strip, and the other led by the Palestinian Minister of Social Development, which will be responsible for caring for the population and delivering humanitarian aid.

On Friday, the Palestinian Authority sent a delegation of senior officials to Egypt to participate in arrangements at the Rafah crossing, set to begin once the ceasefire takes effect.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Cabinet held a meeting to approve an agreement to facilitate a prisoner swap with Hamas in Gaza and end the 15-month-long war. If the Security Cabinet approves the deal, it will be forwarded to the government for final approval before the ceasefire comes into effect.