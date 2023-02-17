AFAD: more than 38 thousand died in the 7.8 magnitude quake in Turkiye

Shafaq News / On Friday, the death toll surpassed 38,000 people in Tukriye after the devastating earthquake that hit the country on Feb. 6.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), 38,044 were killed, and 108,068 were injured.

216,347 people were evacuated.

Eleven days after the quake, AFAD recorded 4323 aftershocks.

Most countries sent aid and workers to help Ankara in this tragedy.

29,944 rescue workers are deployed in the quake-hit areas, including 11,488 members of the international teams. AFAD reported.

The Agency pointed out that 253,016 people are working in the earthquake zone, including officials, NGO employees, and volunteers.

More than 172,000 tents were erected to house quake homeless.

With the estimated death toll still mounting, the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is among the ten deadliest of the past 100 years after those hit China in 1976, Southeast Asia in 2004, Haiti in 2010, Japan in 1923, Turkmenistan in 1948, Sichuan in 2008, Kashmir in 2005, China in 1932, and Peru in 1970.